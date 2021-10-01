4.8-magnitude quake strikes Cagayan

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Cagayan on Friday, Oct. 1.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 8:48 p.m.

It had its epicenter five kilometers northwest of Claveria.

The depth of focus was 56 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity IV – Claveria, Pamplona, Sanchez Mira, Abulug, and Allacapan, Cagayan; Flora, Apayao; Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin, and Bacarra, Ilocos Norte

Intensity III – Amulung, Alcala, Sta. Ana, and Sta. Praxedes, Cagayan; Pasuquin, Laoag city, Batac, and San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte

Intensity II – Penablanca, and Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; Currimao, Ilocos Norte

Intensity I – Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Badoc, Ilocos Norte

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Gonzaga and Claveria, Cagayan

Intensity I – Sinait, Ilocos Sur

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.