4.8-magnitude quake strikes Cagayan

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Cagayan on Friday, Oct. 1.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 8:48 p.m.
It had its epicenter five kilometers northwest of Claveria.
The depth of focus was 56 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities:
Intensity IV – Claveria, Pamplona, Sanchez Mira, Abulug, and Allacapan, Cagayan; Flora, Apayao; Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin, and Bacarra, Ilocos Norte
Intensity III – Amulung, Alcala, Sta. Ana, and Sta. Praxedes, Cagayan; Pasuquin, Laoag city, Batac, and San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte
Intensity II – Penablanca, and Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; Currimao, Ilocos Norte
Intensity I – Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Badoc, Ilocos Norte
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Gonzaga and Claveria, Cagayan
Intensity I – Sinait, Ilocos Sur
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.