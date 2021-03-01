Agila Pilipinas

4.8-magnitude quake hits Sultan Kudarat

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Sultan Kudarat on Monday, March 1.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 6:51 a.m., had its epicenter one kilometer northeast of Columbio.

It had a depth of 20 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity III- Tampakan, South Cotabato
Intensity II- General Santos City

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – Koronadal City, South Cotabato
Intensity III – Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II – General Santos City
Intensity I – Alabel, Sarangani

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.

