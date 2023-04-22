4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Surigao del Norte

(Eagle News)–A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Surigao del Norte on Saturday, April 22.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 9:06 a.m.

The epicenter was 14 kilometers southeast of General Luna.

The depth of focus was 15 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity II – City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte

Intensity I – Cabadbaran, Agusan del Norte; City of Borongan, Eastern Samar

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.