4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Sorsogon on Friday night

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Sorsogon on Friday night.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 10:28 p.m.

It had its epicenter eight kilometers southwest of Donsol.

The depth of focus was 20 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V – Donsol, Sorsogon

Intensity IV – Jovellar and Pilar, Sorsogon

Intensity III – Irosin and Juban, Sorsogon; Naga City; Canaman, Camarines Sur; Legazpi City; Bacacay and Guinobatan, Albay

Intensity II – Ligao City, Albay

Intensity I – Masbate City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Legazpi City

Intensity II – Iriga City; Pili, Camarines Sur; Malunay, Quezon

Intensity I – Sipocot, Camarines Sur; Masbate City

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were.