4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Sorsogon on Friday night

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Sorsogon on Friday night.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 10:28 p.m.
It had its epicenter eight kilometers southwest of Donsol.
The depth of focus was 20 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity V – Donsol, Sorsogon
Intensity IV – Jovellar and Pilar, Sorsogon
Intensity III – Irosin and Juban, Sorsogon; Naga City; Canaman, Camarines Sur; Legazpi City; Bacacay and Guinobatan, Albay
Intensity II – Ligao City, Albay
Intensity I – Masbate City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Legazpi City
Intensity II – Iriga City; Pili, Camarines Sur; Malunay, Quezon
Intensity I – Sipocot, Camarines Sur; Masbate City
No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were.