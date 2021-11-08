4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off Davao Oriental on Monday, Nov. 8

(Eagle News) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Oriental on Monday, Nov. 8.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 12:16 p.m.

It had its epicenter 62 kilometers northeast of Cateel.

The depth of focus was 28 kilometers.

The following intensities were reported:

Intensity III – Cateel and Baganga, Davao Oriental; Nabunturan, Maco, Monkayo and Compostela, Davao de Oro; City of Panabo, Davao del Norte

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.