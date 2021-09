(Eagle News) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Occidental on Monday, Sept. 6, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

According to PHIVOLCS, the quake hit at 6:38 p.m.

It had its epicenter 162 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos.

The depth of focus was nine kilometers.

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.