4.7-magnitude quake hits Zambales

(Eagle News) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Zambales on Sunday, Dec. 19.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 2:27 p.m.

Its epicenter was 9 kilometers northwest of Masinloc.

The depth of focus was 29 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV – Masinloc, Zambales

Intensity III – Iba, Zambales; Angeles City; Mabalacat City, Pampanga

Intensity II – Palauig, and Olongapo City, Zambales; Quezon City; Makati City; Malabon City; Mandaluyong City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Olongapo City, Zambales;

Intensity I – Marikina City; Plaridel, Bulacan; Guagua, Pampanga; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.