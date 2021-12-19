4.7-magnitude quake hits Zambales

(Eagle News) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Zambales on Sunday, Dec. 19.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 2:27 p.m.
Its epicenter was 9 kilometers northwest of Masinloc.
The depth of focus was 29 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV – Masinloc, Zambales
Intensity III – Iba, Zambales; Angeles City; Mabalacat City, Pampanga
Intensity II – Palauig, and Olongapo City, Zambales; Quezon City; Makati City; Malabon City; Mandaluyong City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Olongapo City, Zambales;
Intensity I – Marikina City; Plaridel, Bulacan; Guagua, Pampanga; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.