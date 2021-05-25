4.7-magnitude quake hits Sarangani early Tuesday, May 25

(Eagle News) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Sarangani early Tuesday, May 25.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquake hit at 3:46 a.m.
It had its epicenter eight kilometers southeast of Maasim.
The depth of focus was 38 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV – Maasim, Alabel, and Glan, Sarangani; General Santos City; Tampakan, South Cotabato
Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity IV – General Santos City; Kiamba, Sarangani
Intensity II – Koronadal City, South Cotabato
Intensity I – Kidapawan City, Cotabato
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.