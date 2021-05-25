4.7-magnitude quake hits Sarangani early Tuesday, May 25

(Eagle News) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Sarangani early Tuesday, May 25.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquake hit at 3:46 a.m.

It had its epicenter eight kilometers southeast of Maasim.

The depth of focus was 38 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV – Maasim, Alabel, and Glan, Sarangani; General Santos City; Tampakan, South Cotabato

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity IV – General Santos City; Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity II – Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Kidapawan City, Cotabato

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.