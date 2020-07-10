4.7-magnitude quake hits Davao del Sur early Friday

(Eagle News)–A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur early Friday, July 10.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 2:51 a.m., had its epicenter 11 kilometers southeast of Kiblawan.

It had a depth of 16 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity III – Kidapawan City; Koronadal City; Tupi, South Cotabato; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II – Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity I – General Santos

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.