4.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 9:54 p.m.

The epicenter was 39 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan.

The depth of focus was 18 kilometers.

According to PHIVOLCS, the following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV- Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur
Intensity III – Bislig City, Surigao Del Sur
ntensity II – Tagbina and Lingig, Surigao Del Sur

Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity II- Bislig City, Surigao Del Sur

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.