4.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur on Thursday, December 7.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake that hit 63 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan was an aftershock of the 7.4-magnitude quake on December 2.

The recent quake’s depth was one kilometer.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity II – Hinatuan and City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity I – City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.