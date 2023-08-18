4.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Sorsogon early Saturday, August 19

(Eagle News)–A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Sorsogon early Saturday, August 19.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 2:35 a.m.

The epicenter was 11 kilometers southeast of Prieto Diaz.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities

Intensity III – Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon

Intensity II – Magallanes and Bulusan, Sorsogon

Instrumental Intensities

Intensity III – Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon

Intensity II – Pawa and Tabaco, Albay; Rosario, Northern Samar; Virac, Catanduanes

Intensity I – City of Legazpi, Albay; Panganiban, Catanduanes

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.