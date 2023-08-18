4.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Sorsogon early Saturday, August 19

(Eagle News)–A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Sorsogon early Saturday, August 19.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 2:35 a.m.
The epicenter was 11 kilometers southeast of Prieto Diaz.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities
Intensity III – Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon
Intensity II – Magallanes and Bulusan, Sorsogon
Instrumental Intensities
Intensity III – Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon
Intensity II – Pawa and Tabaco, Albay; Rosario, Northern Samar; Virac, Catanduanes
Intensity I – City of Legazpi, Albay; Panganiban, Catanduanes
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.