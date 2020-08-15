4.6-magnitude quake strikes off Davao Occidental

(Eagle News)–A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Occidental on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 6:53 p.m., had its epicenter 100 kilometers southeast of Sarangani.

It had a depth of 128 kilometers, and was of tectonic origin.

PHIVOLCS said the following instrumental intensities were recorded:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Alabel, and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity I – City of General Santos



No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.