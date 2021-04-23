4.6-magnitude quake hits Southern Leyte early Friday

(Eagle News) – -A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Southern Leyte early Friday, April 23.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 4:31 a.m.

It had its epicenter 11 kilometers northeast of Sogod.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were felt and recorded in the following areas:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV – Sogod, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Libagon, Southern Leyte

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Abuyog, Leyte

Intensity II – Baybay, Leyte

Intensity I – Palo, Leyte

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.