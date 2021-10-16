4.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Surigao del Sur early Saturday, Oct. 16

(Eagle News) — A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Surigao del Sur early Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 12:54 a.m.

It had its epicenter nine kilometers southeast of Marihatag.

The depth of focus was 40 kilometers.

The following intensities were reported:

Intensity IV – Marihatag and San Agustin, Surigao Del Sur

Intensity III – Cagwait, San Francisco and Tandag City, Surigao Del Sur

Intensity II – Bislig City, Surigao Del Sur

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.