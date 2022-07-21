4.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Eastern Samar

(Eagle News) — A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Eastern Samar on Thursday, July 21.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 10:01 a.m.
The epicenter was 18 kilometers southwest of Hernani.
The depth of focus was 28 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV – Hernani and Llorente, Eastern Samar
Intensity III – Tacloban City and Dulag, Leyte; Borongan City, Giporlos, Maydolong, Gen. MacArthur, Lawaan, Balangiga and Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Basey, Marabut and Sta. Rita, Samar
Intensity II – Julita, Tanauan, Barugo, Palo, Pastrana, Alangalang and Abuyog, Leyte; Salcedo and Sulat, Eastern Samar
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – Borongan City, Eastern Samar
Intensity III – Catbalogan City, Samar; Dulag, Leyte
Intensity II – Alangalang and Abuyog, Leyte
Intensity I – Baybay and Ormoc City, Leyte
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.