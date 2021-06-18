4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Bukidnon early Saturday, June 19

(Eagle News) — A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Bukidnon early Saturday, June 19.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 5:15 a.m.
The earthquake had its epicenter 11 kilometers northwest of Kadingilan.
The depth of focus was five kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV – Kadingilan, Bukidnon
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reporteed.