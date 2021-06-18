4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Bukidnon early Saturday, June 19

(Eagle News) — A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Bukidnon early Saturday, June 19.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 5:15 a.m.

The earthquake had its epicenter 11 kilometers northwest of Kadingilan.

The depth of focus was five kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV – Kadingilan, Bukidnon

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reporteed.