4.5-magnitude quake strikes off Masbate

(Eagle News)–A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Masbate on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 12:05 p.m., had its epicenter 20 kilometers northwest of Cataingan.

It had a depth of 10 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity IV – Cataingan, Dimasalang, and, Palanas, Masbate

Intensity III – Masbate City

Intensity II – Cawayan, Masbate; Bulusan, and, Irosin, Sorsogon; Sorsogon City; Legazpi City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Masbate City

Intensity II – Legazpi City

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.