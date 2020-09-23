4.5-magnitude quake strikes off Masbate

(Eagle News)–A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Masbate on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 12:05 p.m., had its epicenter 20 kilometers northwest of Cataingan.
It had a depth of 10 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities:
Intensity IV – Cataingan, Dimasalang, and, Palanas, Masbate
Intensity III – Masbate City
Intensity II – Cawayan, Masbate; Bulusan, and, Irosin, Sorsogon; Sorsogon City; Legazpi City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Masbate City
Intensity II – Legazpi City
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.