4.5-magnitude quake strikes Occidental Mindoro early Thursday, Sept. 23

(Eagle News) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro early Thursday, Sept. 23.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, an aftershock of the 4.9-magnitude quake in the area on Sept. 22, hit at 3:47 a.m.
It had its epicenter 12 kilometers northwest of Mamburao.
The depth of focus was 12 kilometers.
The following instrumental intensities were reported:
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Calapan City and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro;
Intensity II -Batangas City
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.