4.5-magnitude quake strikes Occidental Mindoro early Thursday, Sept. 23

(Eagle News) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro early Thursday, Sept. 23.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, an aftershock of the 4.9-magnitude quake in the area on Sept. 22, hit at 3:47 a.m.

It had its epicenter 12 kilometers northwest of Mamburao.

The depth of focus was 12 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Calapan City and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro;

Intensity II -Batangas City

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.