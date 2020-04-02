4.5-magnitude quake hits Negros Occidental

(Eagle News)–A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Negros Occidental on Thursday, April 2.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 2:42 p.m., had its epicenter 37 kilometers northwest of Sipalay.

It had a depth of focus of eight kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were recorded:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Sipalay City, Negros Occidental

Intensity II – Bago City, Negros Occidental

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.