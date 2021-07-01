4.5-magnitude quake hits Cagayan early Thursday, July 1

(Eagle News) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Cagayan early Thursday, July 1.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 4:28 a.m.
It had its epicenter four kilometers southeast of Santa Praxedes.
The depth of focus was 15 kilometers.
The following instrumental intensities were reported:
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte
Intensity II – Laoag City, Ilocos Norte; Gonzaga, Cagayan
Intensity I – Sinait, Ilocos Sur
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.