4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off Davao Occidental

(Eagle News) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Occidental on Monday, June 6.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 6:12 a.m.

The depth of focus was 39 kilometers southeast of Don Marcelino.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Malungon, Sarangani; General Santos City

intensity I – Kiamba, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato; Kidapawan City, South Cotabato

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.