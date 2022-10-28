4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Ilocos Norte early Friday, October 28

(Eagle News) — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck Ilocos Norte early Friday, October 28.
The epicenter was nine kilometers northeast of Nueva Era.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity III- Nueva Era, Ilocos Norte
Intensity II- Vigan City, Sinait, San Juan, Alilem, San Ildefonso, Santa Catalina, Banayoyo,
San Vicente, Magsingal, and Santo Domingo, Ilocos Sur; Manabo,Bangued, San Juan,
and Lagayan, Abra; Pinili and Batac, Ilocos Norte
intensity I- Pasil, Balbalan and Lubuagan, Kalinga
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
Intensity II – Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Sinait ,Ilocos Sur
Intensity I – Bangued, Abra; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.