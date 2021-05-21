4.4-magnitude quake strikes off Surigao del Norte early Friday, May 21

(Eagle News) — A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Surigao del Norte early Friday, May 21.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 1 a.m.

It had its epicenter 21 kilometers northeast of Santa Monica.

The depth of focus was 13 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV – Santa Monica, Surigao Del Norte

Intensity III – Burgos and San Francisco, Surigao Del Norte

Intensity II – Surigao City; San Isidro and Gigaquit, Surigao Del Norte; Cagdiano and San Jose, Dinagat Islands

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity II – Surigao City

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.