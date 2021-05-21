4.4-magnitude quake strikes off Surigao del Norte early Friday, May 21

(Eagle News) — A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Surigao del Norte early Friday, May 21.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 1 a.m.
It had its epicenter 21 kilometers northeast of Santa Monica.
The depth of focus was 13 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV – Santa Monica, Surigao Del Norte
Intensity III – Burgos and San Francisco, Surigao Del Norte
Intensity II – Surigao City; San Isidro and Gigaquit, Surigao Del Norte; Cagdiano and San Jose, Dinagat Islands
Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity II – Surigao City
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.