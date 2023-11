4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off Negros Oriental early Wednesday

(Eagle News) — A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Negros Oriental early Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 5:32 a.m.

The epicenter was 36 kilometers southwest of Santa Catalina.

The depth of focus was 35 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity IV – Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental

Intensity III – Siaton and Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental

Intensity II – Valencia, Negros Oriental

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – City of Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte

Intensity I – Sibulan, Negros Oriental

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.