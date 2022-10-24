4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off Eastern Samar

(Eagle News) — A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Eastern Samar on Monday, Oct. 24.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 8:12 a.m.

The epicenter was 45 kilometers northeast of Mercedes.

The depth of focus was three kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity III – Mercedes, Guiuan and Salcedo, Eastern Samar

Intensity II – Lawaan, General MacArthur and Llorente, Eastern Samar

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity II – Javier, Leyte

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.