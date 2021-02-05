4.4-magnitude aftershock hits Camarines Norte

(Eagle News) — A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Camarines Norte on Friday, Feb. 5.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 7:30 a.m., was an aftershock of the 5.1-magnitude earthquake that hit the province earlier.
The 4.4-magnitude quake hit 14 kilometers northeast of Tinaga Island in Vinzons.
It had a depth of one kilometer.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity II – Naga City, Camarines Sur
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte
Intensity I – Guinayangan, Quezon
No damage to property was expected.