4.4-magnitude aftershock hits Camarines Norte

(Eagle News) — A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Camarines Norte on Friday, Feb. 5.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 7:30 a.m., was an aftershock of the 5.1-magnitude earthquake that hit the province earlier.

The 4.4-magnitude quake hit 14 kilometers northeast of Tinaga Island in Vinzons.

It had a depth of one kilometer.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities: Intensity II – Naga City, Camarines Sur

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte

Intensity I – Guinayangan, Quezon

No damage to property was expected.