4.3-magnitude quake strikes Antique early Tuesday

(Eagle News) — A 4.3-magnitude struck Antique early Tuesday, September 21.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 3:10 a.m.
It had its epicenter four kilometers northwest of Valderrama.
The depth of focus was 15 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity III – Valderrama, Antique
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Valderrama, Antique
Intensity I – San Jose De Buenavista, Antique
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.