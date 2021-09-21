Provincial News

4.3-magnitude quake strikes Antique early Tuesday

(Eagle News) — A 4.3-magnitude struck Antique early Tuesday, September 21.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 3:10 a.m.

It had its epicenter four kilometers northwest of Valderrama.

The depth of focus was 15 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity III – Valderrama, Antique

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Valderrama, Antique
Intensity I – San Jose De Buenavista, Antique

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.

