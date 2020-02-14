4.3-magnitude quake hits Southern Leyte

(Eagle News)–A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Southern Leyte on Thursday night.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Friday, Feb. 14, that the quake, which hit at 9:25 p.m., had its epicenter 10 kilometers northeast of Sogod.

Depth of focus was 5 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensities:

Intensity III – Silago and Hinunangan, Leyte

Intensity II – Mahaplag and Abuyog, Leyte

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity I – Palo, Leyte

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.