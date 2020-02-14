4.3-magnitude quake hits Southern Leyte

(Eagle News)–A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Southern Leyte on Thursday night.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Friday, Feb. 14, that the quake, which hit at 9:25 p.m., had its epicenter 10 kilometers northeast of Sogod.
Depth of focus was 5 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:
Intensities:
Intensity III – Silago and Hinunangan, Leyte
Intensity II – Mahaplag and Abuyog, Leyte
Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity I – Palo, Leyte
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.