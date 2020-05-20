4.3-magnitude quake hits Davao Occidental

(Eagle News)–A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Occidental on Wednesday night.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 9:56 p.m., had its epicenter seven kilometers southeast of Malita.

It had a depth of 174 kilometers.

The following intensity and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensity:

Intensity III – General Santos City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – General Santos City; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II – Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity I – Tupi, South Cotabato

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.