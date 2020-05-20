4.3-magnitude quake hits Davao Occidental

(Eagle News)–A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Occidental on Wednesday night.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 9:56 p.m., had its epicenter seven kilometers southeast of Malita.
It had a depth of 174 kilometers.
The following intensity and instrumental intensities were recorded:
Intensity:
Intensity III – General Santos City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – General Santos City; Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II – Alabel, Sarangani
Intensity I – Tupi, South Cotabato
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.