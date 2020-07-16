4.3-magnitude quake hits Davao del Sur

Intensity III felt in Digos, other areas

(Eagle News)–A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Thursday, July 16.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 8:34 a.m., had its epicenter six kilometers southwest of Kiblawan.

It had a depth of six kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Reported intensities:

Intensity III – Kiblawan, Sulop, Hagonoy and Sta. Cruz, Davao Del Sur; Digos City

Intensity II – Kidapawan City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Kidapawan City; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity I – Tupi, South Cotabato

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.