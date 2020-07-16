4.3-magnitude quake hits Davao del Sur

Intensity III felt in Digos, other areas
(Eagle News)–A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Thursday, July 16.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 8:34 a.m., had its epicenter six kilometers southwest of Kiblawan.
It had a depth of six kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:
Reported intensities:
Intensity III – Kiblawan, Sulop, Hagonoy and Sta. Cruz, Davao Del Sur; Digos City
Intensity II – Kidapawan City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Kidapawan City; Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity I – Tupi, South Cotabato
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.