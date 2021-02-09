4.3-magnitude quake hits Cagayan

(Eagle News) — A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Cagayan on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in an afternoon advisory that the quake struck at 10:51 a.m.
It had an epicenter of seven kilometers northwest of Dalupiri Island.
It had a depth of 12 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities:
Intensity III – Calayan Island, Cagayan
Intensity I – Sta. Praxedes, Cagayan
Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity I – Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte
No damage to property nor aftershocks were expected.