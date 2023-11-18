4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Sarangani early Sunday, Nov. 19

(Eagle News)–A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Sarangani early Sunday, Nov. 19.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake that hit 22 kilometers southwest of Glan was an aftershock of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake of Davao Occidental on Nov. 17.

The depth of focus was 33 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity I – Kiamba and Malungon, Sarangani; City of General Santos

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.