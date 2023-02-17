4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Masbate on Friday, Feb. 17

(Eagle News) — A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Friday, Feb. 17.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 9:54 a.m.
The epicenter was 15 kilometers southwest of the municipality of Batuan.
PHIVOLCS said the quake was an aftershock of the 6.0-magnitude earthquake that hit the municipality on Feb. 16.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV – City of Masbate, Masbate
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – City of Masbate, Masbate
Intensity II – Bulusan, Sorsogon; Tabaco City, Albay
Intensity I – Legazpi City, Albay
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.