4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Masbate on Friday, Feb. 17

(Eagle News) — A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Friday, Feb. 17.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 9:54 a.m.

The epicenter was 15 kilometers southwest of the municipality of Batuan.

PHIVOLCS said the quake was an aftershock of the 6.0-magnitude earthquake that hit the municipality on Feb. 16.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV – City of Masbate, Masbate

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – City of Masbate, Masbate

Intensity II – Bulusan, Sorsogon; Tabaco City, Albay

Intensity I – Legazpi City, Albay

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.