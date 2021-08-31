4.2-magnitude quake strikes off Negros Occidental

(Eagle News) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Negros Occidental on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 1:12 p.m.
It had its epicenter 54 kilometers southwest of Hiinoba-an.
The depth of focus was 33 kilometers.
The following instrumental intensities were reported:
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Sipalay City, Negros Occidental
Intensity I – Bago City, Negros Occidental
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.