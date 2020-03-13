4.2-magnitude quake hits Sultan Kudarat

(Eagle News)–A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Sultan Kudarat early today, March 14.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 2:37 a.m., had its epicenter 4 kilometers southeast of Columbio.

Depth of focus was 10 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensities

Intensity IV – Kidapawan City; Makilala and M’lang, Cotabato

Intensity III – Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Magpet, Cotabato

Intensity II – Matalam, Cotabato

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – Kidapawan City

Intensity III – Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II – Koronadal City

Intensity I – Tupi, South Cotabato

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.