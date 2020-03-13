Agila Pilipinas

4.2-magnitude quake hits Sultan Kudarat

on

(Eagle News)–A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Sultan Kudarat early today, March 14.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 2:37 a.m., had its epicenter 4 kilometers southeast of Columbio.

Depth of focus was 10 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensities

Intensity IV – Kidapawan City; Makilala and M’lang, Cotabato
Intensity III – Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Magpet, Cotabato
Intensity II – Matalam, Cotabato

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – Kidapawan City
Intensity III – Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II – Koronadal City
Intensity I – Tupi, South Cotabato

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.

