4.2-magnitude quake hits Sultan Kudarat

(Eagle News)–A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Sultan Kudarat early today, March 14.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 2:37 a.m., had its epicenter 4 kilometers southeast of Columbio.
Depth of focus was 10 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:
Intensities
Intensity IV – Kidapawan City; Makilala and M’lang, Cotabato
Intensity III – Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Magpet, Cotabato
Intensity II – Matalam, Cotabato
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – Kidapawan City
Intensity III – Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II – Koronadal City
Intensity I – Tupi, South Cotabato
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.