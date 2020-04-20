4.2 magnitude quake hits Sarangani followed by 4.3 magnitude tremor in Sultan Kudarat

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 4.2 quake hit a town in Sarangani province early dawn Monday, April 20, followed by a magnitude 4.3 quake in Sultan Kudarat, according to data from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The tectonic quakes were just more than two hours apart, both in the Socksargen region in southern Philippines. Before these tremors, a 5.1 magnitude quake hit 168 kilometers southeast of Sarangani town in Davao Occidental around 9 p.m., Sunday, April 19.

PHIVOLCS said that the 4.2 quake that struck at 2:16 a.m. Monday, April 20, was located 22 kilometers northeast of Malapatan in Sarangani province.

The tectonic quake was 32 kilometers deep.

This was followed by a magnitude 4.3 quake five kilometers northeast of Columbio in Sultan Kudarat at 4:30 a.m.. This quake was shallower at a depth of only eight kilometers.

PHIVOLCS said that it is not expecting aftershocks in both quakes.

At 5:10 a.m., however, another tectonic quake, with a magnitude of 3.7 was recorded four kilometers northeast of Columbio, Sultan Kudarat. It had a depth of focus of five kilometers, and was also felt at instrumental intensity 1 in Kidapawan City, South Cotabato.

Columbio is a first class town in Sultan Kudarat province with a population of around 33,000 people according to a 2015 census.

PHIVOLCS said it is not expecting any damages in the quakes that struck in the early hours of Monday, April 20.

(Eagle News Service)