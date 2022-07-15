4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Leyte

(Eagle News) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Leyte on Friday, July 15.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 3:18 p.m.
The epicenter was 7 kilometers southwest of Burauen.
The depth of focus was one kilometer.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities:
Intensity IV – Ormoc City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V – Ormoc City, Leyte
Intensity IV – Albuera, Leyte
Intensity III – Abuyog, Baybay, Leyte
Intensity II – Mahaplag, Dulag, Alangalang, and Hilongos, Leyte
Intensity I – Borongan City, Eastern Samar; Kananga, Leyte
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.