4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Leyte

(Eagle News) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Leyte on Friday, July 15.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 3:18 p.m.

The epicenter was 7 kilometers southwest of Burauen.

The depth of focus was one kilometer.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity IV – Ormoc City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V – Ormoc City, Leyte

Intensity IV – Albuera, Leyte

Intensity III – Abuyog, Baybay, Leyte

Intensity II – Mahaplag, Dulag, Alangalang, and Hilongos, Leyte

Intensity I – Borongan City, Eastern Samar; Kananga, Leyte

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.