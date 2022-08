(Eagle News) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Ilocos Sur early Friday, Aug. 19.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake, an aftershock of the 7.0-magnitude Northwestern Luzon earthquake, struck four kilometers northeast of Quirino.

The depth of focus was 3 kilometers.

The following intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensity: