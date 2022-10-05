4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Samar early Wednesday, Oct. 5

(Eagle News)–A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Eastern Samar early Wednesday, Oct. 5.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake took place at 4:20 a.m.

The epicenter was 10 kilometers southwest of Maslog.

The following intensities were reported:

Intensity III – Maslog, Arteche and Dolores, Eastern Samar

Intensity II – San Policarpio, Jipapad, Oras, Can-avid and Taft, Eastern Samar; Lapinig

and Gamay, Northern Samar; Santa Margarita, Samar

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.