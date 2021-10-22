4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Camarines Sur early Saturday, Oct. 23

(Eagle News) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Camarines Sur early Saturday, Oct. 23.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 3:44 a.m.
It had its epicenter two kilometers northeast of Canaman.
The depth of focus was six kilometers.
The following intensities were reported:
Intensity V – City of Naga; Canaman and Pili, Camarines Sur
Intensity IV – Sipocot, Camarines Sur
The following instrumental intensities, meanwhile, were reported:
Intensity V – Pili, Camarines Sur
Intensity II – Iriga City, Camarines Sur
Intensity I – Daet and Mercedes, Camarines Norte
The earthquake was of tectonic origin.
Damage to property was expected but not aftershocks.