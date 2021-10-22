4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Camarines Sur early Saturday, Oct. 23

(Eagle News) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Camarines Sur early Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 3:44 a.m.

It had its epicenter two kilometers northeast of Canaman.

The depth of focus was six kilometers.

The following intensities were reported:

Intensity V – City of Naga; Canaman and Pili, Camarines Sur

Intensity IV – Sipocot, Camarines Sur

The following instrumental intensities, meanwhile, were reported:

Intensity V – Pili, Camarines Sur

Intensity II – Iriga City, Camarines Sur

Intensity I – Daet and Mercedes, Camarines Norte

The earthquake was of tectonic origin.

Damage to property was expected but not aftershocks.