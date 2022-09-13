4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Abra

Posted by Kaye Fe on

More in Provincial News:

(Eagle News) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Abra on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 12:21 p.m.

The epicenter was two kilometers northeast of Bucay.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

The depth of focus, meanwhile, was 17 kilometers.

PHIVOLCS said the earthquake was an aftershock of the 7.0-magnitude quake that hit Northwestern Luzon on July 27.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Bangued, Abra; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.