4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Abra

(Eagle News) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Abra on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 12:21 p.m.

The epicenter was two kilometers northeast of Bucay.

The depth of focus, meanwhile, was 17 kilometers.

PHIVOLCS said the earthquake was an aftershock of the 7.0-magnitude quake that hit Northwestern Luzon on July 27.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Bangued, Abra; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.