4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Abra

(Eagle News) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Abra on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 12:21 p.m.
The epicenter was two kilometers northeast of Bucay.
The depth of focus, meanwhile, was 17 kilometers.
PHIVOLCS said the earthquake was an aftershock of the 7.0-magnitude quake that hit Northwestern Luzon on July 27.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Bangued, Abra; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.