4.1-magnitude quake strikes off Ilocos Norte

(Eagle News) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Ilocos Norte on Saturday, Feb. 19.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 8:16 p.m.

The epicenter was 18 kilometers northeast of Pagudpud.

The depth of focus was 47 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV – Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte

Intensity III – Pasuquin and Bacarra, Ilocos Norte; Santa Praxedes, Cagayan

Intensity II – San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte; Flora, Apayao and Allacapan, Cagayan

Intensity I – Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Penablanca, Cagayan

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III- Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Intensity II- Laoag City, Ilocos Norte

Intensity I- Sinait and Vigan City, Ilocos Sur; Penablanca, Cagayan

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.