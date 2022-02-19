4.1-magnitude quake strikes off Ilocos Norte

(Eagle News) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Ilocos Norte on Saturday, Feb. 19.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 8:16 p.m.
The epicenter was 18 kilometers northeast of Pagudpud.
The depth of focus was 47 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV – Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte
Intensity III – Pasuquin and Bacarra, Ilocos Norte; Santa Praxedes, Cagayan
Intensity II – San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte; Flora, Apayao and Allacapan, Cagayan
Intensity I – Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Penablanca, Cagayan
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III- Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte
Intensity II- Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
Intensity I- Sinait and Vigan City, Ilocos Sur; Penablanca, Cagayan
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.