4.1-magnitude quake hits Masbate

(Eagle News) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Monday, Aug. 17.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 1:21 p.m., had its epicenter 14 kilometers southeast of Cataingan.

It had a depth of 10 kilometers, and was tectonic in origin.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity II: Irosin and Bulusan, Sorsogon

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – City of Masbate; Legazpi City, Albay

Intensity I – Naval, Biliran

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.