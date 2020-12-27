4.1-magnitude quake hits Batangas

(Eagle News) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Batangas on Monday, December 28.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake struck 10 kilometers northwest of Calatagan at 6:31 a.m.
It said it was an aftershock of the 6.3-magnitude earthquake on December 25.
It also had a depth of 91 kilometers.
The following instrumental intensities were reported:
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II -Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
Intensity I – Calatagan, Batangas
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.