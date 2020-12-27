4.1-magnitude quake hits Batangas

(Eagle News) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Batangas on Monday, December 28.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake struck 10 kilometers northwest of Calatagan at 6:31 a.m.

It said it was an aftershock of the 6.3-magnitude earthquake on December 25.

It also had a depth of 91 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity II -Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity I – Calatagan, Batangas

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.