4.1-magnitude quake hits Antique

(Eagle News) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Antique on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 8:28 a.m., had its epicenter 49 kilometers northwest of Patnongon.

Depth of focus was four kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported intensities:

Intensity III – Culasi, Bulasong, Barbasa, and Patnongon, Antique; Libacao, and Malinao, Aklan

Intensity II – Sebaste, San Jose de Buenavista, and Belison, Antique; Madalag, Kalibo, and Tangalan, Aklan

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Malinao, Aklan

Intensity II – San Jose de Buenavista, Sibalom, Sebaste, and Valderrama, Antique

Intensity I – Malay, Aklan; Jamindan, Capiz

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.