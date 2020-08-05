4.1-magnitude quake hits Antique

(Eagle News) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Antique on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 8:28 a.m., had its epicenter 49 kilometers northwest of Patnongon.
Depth of focus was four kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported intensities:
Intensity III – Culasi, Bulasong, Barbasa, and Patnongon, Antique; Libacao, and Malinao, Aklan
Intensity II – Sebaste, San Jose de Buenavista, and Belison, Antique; Madalag, Kalibo, and Tangalan, Aklan
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Malinao, Aklan
Intensity II – San Jose de Buenavista, Sibalom, Sebaste, and Valderrama, Antique
Intensity I – Malay, Aklan; Jamindan, Capiz
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.