4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Aurora

(Eagle News)–A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Aurora on Sunday, Nov. 20.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 9:55 a.m.
The epicenter was 24 kilometers northeast of Baler.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity III – Baler, Maria Aurora, and Dipaculao, Aurora
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Baler, Aurora
Intensity II – Dingalan, Aurora
Intensity I – Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; Infanta, Quezon; Madella, Quirino
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.