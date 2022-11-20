4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Aurora

(Eagle News)–A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Aurora on Sunday, Nov. 20.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 9:55 a.m.

The epicenter was 24 kilometers northeast of Baler.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity III – Baler, Maria Aurora, and Dipaculao, Aurora

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Baler, Aurora

Intensity II – Dingalan, Aurora

Intensity I – Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; Infanta, Quezon; Madella, Quirino

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.