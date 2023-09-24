4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Masbate

(Eagle News)–A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 6:21 a.m.

The epicenter was 11 kilometers northeast of the city.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity

Intensity II – City of Calbayog, Samar

Instrumental Intensities

Intensity IV – City of Masbate, Masbate

Intensity III – Batuan and Milagros, Masbate

Intensity II – Aroroy, Masbate; Rosario, Northern Samar; Bulusan, Sorsogon; City of Legazpi, Albay

Intensity I – Cataingan, Masbate

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.