4.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Masbate

(Eagle News)–A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate on Sunday, Sept. 24.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 6:21 a.m.
The epicenter was 11 kilometers northeast of the city.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity
Intensity II – City of Calbayog, Samar
Instrumental Intensities
Intensity IV – City of Masbate, Masbate
Intensity III – Batuan and Milagros, Masbate
Intensity II – Aroroy, Masbate; Rosario, Northern Samar; Bulusan, Sorsogon; City of Legazpi, Albay
Intensity I – Cataingan, Masbate
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.