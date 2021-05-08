4.0-magnitude quake strikes off Quezon

(Eagle News) — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Quezon on Saturday, May 8.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 1:03 p.m.
It had its epicenter 21 kilometers southwest of Mulanay.
The depth was one kilometer.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities:
Intensity IV – Mulanay, Quezon
Intensity III – Catanauan, Quezon; Torrijos, Marinduque
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity IV – Mulanay, Quezon
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.