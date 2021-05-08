4.0-magnitude quake strikes off Quezon

(Eagle News) — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Quezon on Saturday, May 8.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 1:03 p.m.

It had its epicenter 21 kilometers southwest of Mulanay.

The depth was one kilometer.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity IV – Mulanay, Quezon

Intensity III – Catanauan, Quezon; Torrijos, Marinduque

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – Mulanay, Quezon

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.