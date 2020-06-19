4.0-magnitude quake hits Occidental Mindoro; Intensity 3 felt in Santa Cruz, Abra de Ilog

(Eagle News)–A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro today, June 19.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 9:46 a.m., had its epicenter 17 kilometers southeast of Santa Cruz.
It had a depth of 31 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:
Intensities:
Intensity III – Santa Cruz and Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro
Intensity II – Puerto Galera and San Teodoro, Oriental Mindoro
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
Intensity II – Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.