4.0-magnitude quake hits Occidental Mindoro; Intensity 3 felt in Santa Cruz, Abra de Ilog

(Eagle News)–A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro today, June 19.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 9:46 a.m., had its epicenter 17 kilometers southeast of Santa Cruz.

It had a depth of 31 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensities:

Intensity III – Santa Cruz and Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity II – Puerto Galera and San Teodoro, Oriental Mindoro

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II – Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.